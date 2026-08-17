Man United will reject ALL summer offers on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have reiterated their stance that club captain Bruno Fernandes is not for sale this summer.

Fernandes was vital in United's charge to UEFA Champions League qualification at the back end of last season as he broke the EPL record for assists with 21 goals laid on.

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The 31-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the Saudi Pro League regularly tipped for a fresh offer, after he turned them down last summer.

His current contract expires in June 2027, with the club holding an option to extend by another 12 months, which is currently being negotiated to activate.

His £57M release clause will remain in place, but as per BBC Sport, Michael Carrick will demand the club keep his Portuguese maestro in place.

Turkish giants Galatasaray, plus Italian duo Juventus and AC Milan, have been linked with offers of around £50M - but United are unmoved - ahead of their Premier League season opener at Hull City on August 22nd.