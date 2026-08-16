Maguire speaks honestly on Rashford's future: As players, we hope he stays because...

Harry Maguire says he and the Manchester United squad hope that Marcus Rashford stays.

Just a week away from their Premier League opener against Hull City away from home, Rashford returned to the United squad as he featured against AC Milan in a 4-2 defeat.

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The England international spent last season on loan at Barcelona where he grabbed 14 goals and 11 assists for the Spanish giants, winning two trophies including the league title.

Rashford, 28, is back with United and reports state he is set to be reintegrated back into the side by manager Michael Carrick who has already handed him the No.14.

Maguire, speaking this week, revealed that he and his teammates would like to see Rashford stay and add firepower to United’s attack.

"Obviously the transfer window is still open," said Maguire.

"As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure.

"You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat.

"I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."

With a fortnight of the transfer window remaining it looks like Rashford it set to remain a United player in a move that may divide supporters.