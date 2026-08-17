Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Manchester United are not expected to make too many moves in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Michael Carrick has looked to freshen up his squad in recent weeks following the free transfer exits of Casemro and Jadon Sancho plus Rasmus Hojlund's move to Napoli.

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Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have been the key names landing at Old Trafford as former midfielder Carrick looks to bolster his Red Devils engine room.

The club are still working on several other targets - including Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys - and reports from Mail Sport claim two academy sales could be utilised to balance the books by the end of August.

After selling back up goalkeeper Radek Vitek to Middlesbrough in a deal worth £14m, more exits are on the cards at Old Trafford.

Harry Amass and Toby Collyer could be the next ones offloaded. Amass spent last season out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and could bring in around £7M.

Collyer is expected to go for an even bigger potential transfer fee, if Carrick is unconvinced by his role at the club in 2026/27.