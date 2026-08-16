Bowen says leaving West Ham would "nag away" at him in retirement as he explains choice

Jarrod Bowen has explained his decision to stay at West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League.

Burnley and West Ham United, two relegated sides last season, kick off their campaign on Sunday afternoon as each team strives to climb back to the English top flight.

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Bowen, West Ham captain, is arguably the best player in the Championship and has 65 goals and 49 assists in 231 top-flight games with the Hammers who will be relying on him to push the side back to where they feel they belong.

Across the last three seasons, only seven players scored more Premier League goals than Bowen (38), while his 25 assists were bettered by only Bruno Fernandes (39) and Mohamed Salah (35).

Bowen has more than proven his importance to the side and speaking ahead of the club’s first Championship game, the forward explained his decision to stick with the club.

"I was asked about my future after we were relegated and it was about making the right decision for myself," the 29-year-old tells Sky Sports.

"I thought of it as what's going to be the biggest 'what if?' when I retire? There's going to be 'what ifs' whatever you do, but it was going to be that one that would nag away at me for years and years to come.

"I knew I had to give it a go to get this club back into the Premier League. That was the overriding factor.

"There were different talks, there were different chances of me leaving, so it wasn't a decision that was made overnight. It was something I had to sit down and think about for myself because football is so intense and full-on week in, week out.

"I'm sure there's lots being said about decisions, but it's about me, it's about what I want, what I think's best for my career."

West Ham have made £145M from selling Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville but the club held on to Bowen which may become their saving grace.