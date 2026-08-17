Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Lens defy red card to stun PSG and win French Super Cup

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

Man United enter Bruno Fernandes contract talks after massive Galatasaray offer

Man United enter Bruno Fernandes contract talks after massive Galatasaray offer
Man United enter Bruno Fernandes contract talks after massive Galatasaray offerSOPA Images / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Man United have reportedly entered talks with captain Bruno Fernandes over a new contract following a huge offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his current Man United contract, although there is an option for a further 12-months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Turkish giants Galatasaray had hoped to take advantage of the uncertainty and made Fernandes an incredible €20million per-year offer.

Fernandes also had had a €65m release clause which was only open to foreign clubs earlier this summer, but that has since expired.

Now, according to The Athletic, United have entered talks with their captain over a new deal with Fernandes keen on remaining at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been arguably the best player of Man United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, scoring 107 goals and providing 105 assists in his 327 games since joining from Sporting in January 2020.

He was also named FWA Player of the Year last season after breaking the Premier League assist record, notching 21 in his 35 games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruno FernandesManchester UnitedGalatasarayFootball transfers

Related Articles

West Brom in talks over permanent deal for Man United's Toby Collyer

Man United will reject ALL summer offers on Bruno Fernandes

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending