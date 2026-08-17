Man United have reportedly entered talks with captain Bruno Fernandes over a new contract following a huge offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his current Man United contract, although there is an option for a further 12-months.

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Turkish giants Galatasaray had hoped to take advantage of the uncertainty and made Fernandes an incredible €20million per-year offer.

Fernandes also had had a €65m release clause which was only open to foreign clubs earlier this summer, but that has since expired.

Now, according to The Athletic, United have entered talks with their captain over a new deal with Fernandes keen on remaining at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been arguably the best player of Man United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, scoring 107 goals and providing 105 assists in his 327 games since joining from Sporting in January 2020.

He was also named FWA Player of the Year last season after breaking the Premier League assist record, notching 21 in his 35 games.