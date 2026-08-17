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West Brom in talks over permanent deal for Man United's Toby Collyer

West Brom in talks over permanent deal for Man United's Toby Collyer
West Brom in talks over permanent deal for Man United's Toby CollyerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Cody Froggatt

West Brom are reportedly in talks to sign Man United midfielder Toby Collyer on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old spent the first half last season on loan with West Brom, making appearances across all competitions before being recalled and sent to Hull in January.

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According to BBC Sport, the Championship club are now in talks to sign Collyer from United on a permanent basis.

Collyer has featured heavily for Michael Carrick’s side during pre-season, playing in four of their six games, but is still expected to leave this summer.

Talks between the two clubs are at an early stage but aren’t anticipated to be tricky, with the player having just one year left on his United contract.

Hull were thought to also be keen on signing Collyer following their promotion to the Premier League, but a move is yet to materialise.

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Toby CollyerManchester UnitedWest BromPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball transfers