Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho
EL GRAN DERBI: Real Betis vs Sevilla; Pellegrini vs Garcia Pimienta

Man City prepare to see midfield trio depart

Paul Vegas
Man City prepare to see midfield trio depart
Man City prepare to see midfield trio departAction Plus
Manchester City are ready to see three senior midfielders depart this summer.

Sky Sports says Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish, and Kevin de Bruyne are on the way out of the Etihad.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

German veteran Gundogan still has a chance of staying, but the future of De Bruyne and Grealish seems settled. 

This despite City manager Pep Guardiola declaring last week hope of Gundogan and De Bruyne reaching terms over new contracts.

Instead, reports say, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt) could arrive to bolster the team.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGundogan IlkayDe Bruyne KevinGrealish JackManchester CityBayer LeverkusenEintracht FrankfurtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City jump into battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Florian Wirtz price revealed as Man City and Bayern Munich plot moves
Galatasaray draw up contract offer for Man City veteran Gundogan