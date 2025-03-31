Man City prepare to see midfield trio depart

Manchester City are ready to see three senior midfielders depart this summer.

Sky Sports says Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish, and Kevin de Bruyne are on the way out of the Etihad.

German veteran Gundogan still has a chance of staying, but the future of De Bruyne and Grealish seems settled.

This despite City manager Pep Guardiola declaring last week hope of Gundogan and De Bruyne reaching terms over new contracts.

Instead, reports say, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt) could arrive to bolster the team.