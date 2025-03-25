Florian Wirtz price revealed as Man City and Bayern Munich plot moves

Bayer Leverkusen have named their price for star player Florian Wirtz, with both Man City and Bayern Munich plotting summer moves for the youngster.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the current German champions would only be willing to let their prized asset leave the club for a fee of €120 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood Leverkusen have already drafted a new contract for the German star, whose current deal runs until 2027.

The proposed extension is said to feature a release clause set to take effect in the summer of 2026, although Wirtz is yet to put pen to paper.

Bayern have reportedly initiated talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives, while Man City boss Pep Guardiola sees him as the ideal Kevin de Bruyne replacement.