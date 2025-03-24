Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Bournemouth lining up move for Liverpool attacker Doak
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Galatasaray draw up contract offer for Man City veteran Gundogan

Carlos Volcano
Galatasaray draw up contract offer for Man City veteran Gundogan
Galatasaray draw up contract offer for Man City veteran GundoganAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains a target for Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Off contract in June, Gundogan is wanted by Galatasaray, says Fotomac.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gala intend to offer Gundogan a one-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

City, meanwhile, have offered Gündogan a position on the coaching staff for next season. However, the Gelsenkirchen native is not considering the end of his playing career just yet.

Although City manager Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows at the beginning of the month by opening the door for older players to stay , Gündogan's departure seems to be on the cards.

Mentions
Super LigPremier LeagueGundogan IlkayManchester CityGalatasarayFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd keen on Hojlund swap deal for Napoli striker Osimhen this summer
Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu
Man City boss Guardiola tells Gundogan, Bernardo: You must stay