Galatasaray draw up contract offer for Man City veteran Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains a target for Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Off contract in June, Gundogan is wanted by Galatasaray, says Fotomac.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gala intend to offer Gundogan a one-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

City, meanwhile, have offered Gündogan a position on the coaching staff for next season. However, the Gelsenkirchen native is not considering the end of his playing career just yet.

Although City manager Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows at the beginning of the month by opening the door for older players to stay , Gündogan's departure seems to be on the cards.