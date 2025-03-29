Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City jump into battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Man City jump into battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker LarssonAction Plus
Manchester City have jumped into the battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The young Swede has major clubs from across Europe chasing his signature ahead of the summer market.

And they've been joined now by City, reports Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg states: "Excl | Manchester City have entered the race for Hugo #Larsson! 

"20 y/o top midfielder is keen on their interest. Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed. First initial talks took place. #MCFC 

"Boss Markus Krösche demanding at least €60m. Larsson is under contract until 2029. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and several other teams are also monitoring him, including top Bundesliga clubs."

