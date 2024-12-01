Man City double winter market budget to rescue Pep's season

Manchester City are preparing for a January spending spree to rescue their season.

The Sunday Express says City are putting together a £200m budget for the winter market.

Advertisement Advertisement

City chiefs had assured manager Pep Guardiola of a £100m kitty for January at the start of the season, but after their sudden crisis it's been agreed they must double it.

City will seek to make instant improvements with senior signings for the second-half of the campaign.

Real Sociedad central midfielder Martin Zubimendi (£60m), Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres (£65m) and Newcastle playmaker Bruno Guimaraes (£75m) are all on the shopping list.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play