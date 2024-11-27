Man City eye Zubimendi and Atalanta star as Rodri replacements

Manchester City are said to be eyeing two new signings as they look to improve their midfield.

The Citizens have not been at their best in the Premier League or Champions League this term.

They have not won in the past six matches, losing five and drawing one in all competitions.

Per The Mail, Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is emerging as a crucial target, and he may even move this winter.

The Citizens see Zubimendi as the ideal eventual replacement for injured midfielder Rodri.

Another option is Atalanta star Ederson, who has been making a name for himself over the past two seasons.

