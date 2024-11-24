Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Man City rival Man Utd for Sporting CP star Gyokeres

Paul Vegas
Man City rival Man Utd for Sporting CP star Gyokeres
Man City rival Man Utd for Sporting CP star GyokeresAction Plus
Manchester United and Manchester City are eyeing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokers.

The Sweden international is expected to leave Sporting this summer, with his contract carrying a £65m buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim is keen to bring Gyokeres to England and Old Trafford.

But The Sun says City are also interested, where Sporting sports chief Hugo Viana will take charge next year.

With a buyout clause, the final decision will be left to Gyokeres should both Manchester clubs meet the price. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorSporting LisbonManchester CityManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mentor: Diomande won't get carried away with Man Utd, Man City rumours
Sporting CP No2 Teixeira confident of commitment of Man Utd target Gyokeres
BIG 5: Five transfer targets Man City will focus on in new Pep era