Man City rival Man Utd for Sporting CP star Gyokeres

Manchester United and Manchester City are eyeing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokers.

The Sweden international is expected to leave Sporting this summer, with his contract carrying a £65m buyout clause.

Former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim is keen to bring Gyokeres to England and Old Trafford.

But The Sun says City are also interested, where Sporting sports chief Hugo Viana will take charge next year.

With a buyout clause, the final decision will be left to Gyokeres should both Manchester clubs meet the price.

