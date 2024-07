Man City chiefs plan clear-the-air Alvarez talks

Manchester City chiefs are determined not to lose Julian Alvarez.

With PSG keen, it's been suggested Alvarez is demanding a transfer as he seeks regular first team football at club level.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester City will talk again to Julián Álvarez's camp to discuss his situation after the Copa America.

"Álvarez wants to play more, City never wanted to sell him or even communicate price tag.

"PSG among clubs interested but City insist on plan to keep Julián."