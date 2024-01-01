Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

PSG have set their price for Xavi Simons.
While reluctant to lose the Holland midfielder, PSG will sell should an offer of £70m arrive, says The Sun.
Simons is being linked with Manchester United, where manager Erik ten Hag is a confirmed fan.
After Holland's controversial Euros semifinal defeat to England, Ten Hag said in his role as pundit for NOS: “The drive he has, the passion with which he wins balls and recognises situations: great.
"His enormous drive too. That is almost un-Dutch.
“I think that shows that he was trained abroad. He has an almost Southern European tenacity in his game,.”