Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

PSG have set their price for Xavi Simons.

While reluctant to lose the Holland midfielder, PSG will sell should an offer of £70m arrive, says The Sun.

Simons is being linked with Manchester United, where manager Erik ten Hag is a confirmed fan.

After Holland's controversial Euros semifinal defeat to England, Ten Hag said in his role as pundit for NOS: “The drive he has, the passion with which he wins balls and recognises situations: great.

"His enormous drive too. That is almost un-Dutch.

“I think that shows that he was trained abroad. He has an almost Southern European tenacity in his game,.”