Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Man Utd informed of PSG price for SimonsAction Plus
PSG have set their price for Xavi Simons.

While reluctant to lose the Holland midfielder, PSG will sell should an offer of £70m arrive, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Simons is being linked with Manchester United, where manager Erik ten Hag is a confirmed fan.

After Holland's controversial Euros semifinal defeat to England, Ten Hag said in his role as pundit for NOS: “The drive he has, the passion with which he wins balls and recognises situations: great.

"His enormous drive too. That is almost un-Dutch.

“I think that shows that he was trained abroad. He has an almost Southern European tenacity in his game,.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSimons XaviPSGManchester UnitedHolland Park HawksLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Ten Hag full of praise for Man Utd target Simons: Not like a Dutchman
PSG midfielder Simons breaks silence on Arsenal, Man Utd rumours
Ten Hag talks up Man Utd target Simons