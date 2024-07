Alvarez addresses Man City exit claims

Julian Alvarez has left the door open to leaving Manchester City this summer.

It broke over the weekend that Alvarez has demanded a transfer from City.

However, while denying the claims, Alvarez has left the door open to the potential of a departure.

The Argentina striker told ESPN: "These are things that are said, but I'm calm, I'm fine and I'm happy at City, and we'll see what happens..."

Chelsea and PSG are among clubs keeping tabs on the situation.