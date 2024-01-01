Man Utd face midfield choice as PSG join Neves battle

PSG are challenging Manchester United for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

United have failed with two offers for Neves since the end of last season, with Benfica insisting the youngster won't leave for less than his €120m buyout clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG are also keen, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs reporting: "PSG are serious about João Neves but have no plans to trigger his €120m release clause. They are prepared to pay Benfica around €75m.

Neves is a priority target, and one reason why Manuel Ugarte could leave for the right price. PSG have had approaches from Manchester United and Bayern but no one close yet to their €60m asking price.

"PSG also one to watch for Joshua Kimmich. High on their list of targets."