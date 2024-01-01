Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro

Man Utd face midfield choice as PSG join Neves battle

Man Utd face midfield choice as PSG join Neves battle
Man Utd face midfield choice as PSG join Neves battle
Man Utd face midfield choice as PSG join Neves battleAction Plus
PSG are challenging Manchester United for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

United have failed with two offers for Neves since the end of last season, with Benfica insisting the youngster won't leave for less than his €120m buyout clause.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PSG are also keen, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs reporting: "PSG are serious about João Neves but have no plans to trigger his €120m release clause. They are prepared to pay Benfica around €75m. 

Neves is a priority target, and one reason why Manuel Ugarte could leave for the right price. PSG have had approaches from Manchester United and Bayern but no one close yet to their €60m asking price. 

"PSG also one to watch for Joshua Kimmich. High on their list of targets."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNeves JoaoUgarte ManuelPSGManchester UnitedBenficaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves
Man Utd, Arsenal warned of PSG attempt of Joao Neves
Man Utd and PSG closer to Ugarte deal