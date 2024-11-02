Man City challenge Real Madrid for Xabi

Manchester City are lining up a move for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Deutschland, City have begun courting Alonso.

Advertisement Advertisement

Any move to the Etihad naturally hinges on Pep Guardiola deciding to leave City this summer.

However, the expectation in Leverkusen remains that Real Madrid will be in the driver's seat should they part with Carlo Ancelotti.

Xabi Alonso has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026.