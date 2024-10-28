Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Real Madrid president Florentino accelerates Xabi plans after ElClasico humiliation

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid president Florentino accelerates Xabi plans after ElClasico humiliation
Real Madrid president Florentino accelerates Xabi plans after ElClasico humiliationAction Plus
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to call time on coach Carlo Ancelotti - though not immediately.

Sport says Florentino was furious after the 4-0 home loss against Barcelona and went down to the dressing room after the match to feel the atmosphere and express his support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And now the president has approved a move  to bring in Xabi Alonso for next season.

Florentino feels Ancelotti's cycle is coming to an end and there is disappointment with how he has managed Kylian Mbappé's arrival.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, as is Xabi - who led Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title last season.

But Xabi has an agreement with Leverkusen that he can terminate his contract after this season.

As such, there is now a plan in place for Ancelotti to be convinced to step down in June and be replaced by former Real midfielder Xabi.

Mentions
LaLigaAlonso XabiAncelotti CarloReal MadridBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi to resist Man City approach
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric