Real Madrid president Florentino accelerates Xabi plans after ElClasico humiliation

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to call time on coach Carlo Ancelotti - though not immediately.

Sport says Florentino was furious after the 4-0 home loss against Barcelona and went down to the dressing room after the match to feel the atmosphere and express his support.

And now the president has approved a move to bring in Xabi Alonso for next season.

Florentino feels Ancelotti's cycle is coming to an end and there is disappointment with how he has managed Kylian Mbappé's arrival.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, as is Xabi - who led Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title last season.

But Xabi has an agreement with Leverkusen that he can terminate his contract after this season.

As such, there is now a plan in place for Ancelotti to be convinced to step down in June and be replaced by former Real midfielder Xabi.