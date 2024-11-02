Real Madrid open talks with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz

Tribal Football
Real Madrid are in contact with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz this season.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Real are serious about the Germany international.

Wirtz is also a major target for Bayern Munich for next season.

Plettenberg, through his X account, indicated that Real are “seriously interested” in Wirtz. He also says Manchester City, who want the German midfielder, has been informed of the interest of Real.

Plettenberg claims that negotiations between Real Madrid and Wirtz's entourage have already begun, but for the moment, there is no agreement of any kind with Bayer.

