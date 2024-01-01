Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi to resist Man City approach

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso will resist any approach from Manchester City about next season.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

City see Xabi as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola should the Catalan choose to not renew his contract before the end of this season.

But Inda insists Xabi is happy in Germany and wants to take his time because his priority would be to coach Real Madrid should Carlo Ancelotti choose to not continue next season.

"They tell me that since City is purring and groping around Xabi Alonso at the possibility, as it is increasingly clear that Guardiola is not still with City. Xabi Alonso aims to train Real Madrid when Ancelotti leaves," he said.