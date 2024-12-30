Man City boss Guardiola working from 5-man January shopping list

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has put together a five-man shortlist for January signings.

The Citizens are falling adrift of Liverpool at the Premier League submit and know they need to pick up the pace if they are to hold onto a top four spot.

City did beat Leicester 2-0 on Sunday, but the performance was not entirely convincing.

Per The Mail, Guardiola has a huge host of midfield targets, as he seeks to reinforce that part of his squad.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, and Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich are prime targets.

City are also chasing after Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

The club do have room to maneuver in terms of PSR, given they sold Julian Alvarez for big money to Atletico Madrid in the summer.