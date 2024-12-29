Palace captain Guehi welcomes Liverpool interest

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has welcomed interest from Liverpool.

Guehi is expected to leave Palace this year and is a target for Newcastle.

However, Liverpool are also interested and The Sun says Guehi favours a move to Anfield.

The defender wants to leave Palace only for a Champions League club.

And Palace could also favour talks with Liverpool if they include Ben Doak, currently on-loan with Middlesbrough, in the deal.