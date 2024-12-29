Tribal Football
Palace captain Guehi welcomes Liverpool interest

Paul Vegas
Paul Vegas

Palace captain Guehi welcomes Liverpool interest
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has welcomed interest from Liverpool.

Guehi is expected to leave Palace this year and is a target for Newcastle.

However, Liverpool are also interested and The Sun says Guehi favours a move to Anfield.

The defender wants to leave Palace only for a Champions League club.

And Palace could also favour talks with Liverpool if they include Ben Doak, currently on-loan with Middlesbrough, in the deal.

