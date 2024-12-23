Olabe on Zubimendi to Man City: I don’t foresee any scares in January

Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi will not be leaving Real Sociedad in the winter.

The pass master was being sought by Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Reds may be ready to wait until the summer, City were hoping to snag Zubimendi in the winter window.

However, La Real sporting director Roberto Olabe told Estadio Deportivo: “There’s little peace of mind about the clauses, but throughout this time Martin himself has shown us that above the clauses are the will.

“So far, we have seen how he has behaved, I don’t foresee any scares in January."