Man City boss Guardiola: I'm looking forward to speaking with Viana

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Hugo Viana was the club’s no.1 choice to take the sporting director job from next term.

City’s new director of football is taking over from the hugely experienced and influential Txiki Begiristain.

Given Guardiola is close friends with Begiristain, many felt the departure could lead to him leaving as well.

“I am looking forward to speaking to him - he is in touch with Ferran Soriano and Txiki and hopefully in the next months, weeks we will be in touch,” he said to reporters, as City prepare to take on Viana’s current club Sporting CP in the Champions League.

“Hugo was the first option. There were other alternatives that were interviewed by the Club but I didn’t intervene in this matter.

“Ruben Amorim has been known for many years and they know about the way he plays. There’s nothing better for a trainer than working for a team that is convinced the coach is the right coach.

“For many years, Porto and Benfica were the best teams in Portugal and Ruben was able to break that and he did so because he did a lot of things right.”

