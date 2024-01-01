Sporting coach Amorim breaks silence on Man City talk

Tribal Football
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has quietened speculation about his future.

The Portuguese head coach is one who many teams admire around Europe due to his exploits at Sporting.

Recent reports have linked him to Manchester City, while he was previously a Liverpool target as well.

Hugo Viana and me, we have different and separate paths,” Amorim told Cabine Desportiva about City hiring Viana as their sporting director, given Viana and Amorim worked together in the past.

“His appointment doesn’t mean that I’m going to Man City. We have a very good professional relationship.”

“Nothing about Sporting has changed. Nothing. Everything remains the same until the end of the season,” he insisted. 

“Obviously, Viana, during City's week, won't be available to enter the dressing room. I'm going to leave him out, to avoid conflicts. Otherwise, everything will stay the same until the end of the season.”

