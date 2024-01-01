Tribal Football
Sporting CP hero Nelson upset with Viana leaving for Man City
Action Plus
Sporting CP hero Nelson is upset learning sports chief Hugo Viana will leave for Manchester City at the end of the season.

Viana will replace Txiki Begiristain at City, with the Spaniard stepping down.

"It was a surprise for me, honestly," former Sporting defender Nelson said at a club function. "We are already at a stage in football where all that is left to do is sell presidents.

"Hugo Viana is reaping the fruits of his work. Not only what he has done at Sporting, but also his career as a sports professional.

"I see him go with great sadness, because when you have a sporting director who has contributed to the success of the club and you see him go, it leaves us with a bitter feeling, because we wanted him to continue." 

