Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo

Newcastle seek Man City co-operation over Grealish deal

Paul Vegas
Newcastle seek Man City co-operation over Grealish deal
Newcastle seek Man City co-operation over Grealish dealAction Plus
Newcastle United are ready to launch a bid for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

However, The Sun says Newcastle want to setup an initial loan-to-buy arrangement with City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newcastle want Grealish to boost their Champions League campaign, but need City to help cover his £300,000-a-week wages.

City are willing to sell the 29 year-old for £40m.

A return to Aston Villa has also been mooted for Grealish, though Newcastle will have the edge thanks to their Champions League qualification.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackNewcastle UtdManchester CityAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
England coach Tuchel encourages Grealish to leave Man City
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out
McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC