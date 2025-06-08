Newcastle seek Man City co-operation over Grealish deal

Newcastle United are ready to launch a bid for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

However, The Sun says Newcastle want to setup an initial loan-to-buy arrangement with City.

Newcastle want Grealish to boost their Champions League campaign, but need City to help cover his £300,000-a-week wages.

City are willing to sell the 29 year-old for £40m.

A return to Aston Villa has also been mooted for Grealish, though Newcastle will have the edge thanks to their Champions League qualification.