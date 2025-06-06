Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out

Tribal Football
England U21 coach Lee Carsley has named a weakened squad for this month's Euros.

Days after signing a new contract, Carsley has named a squad shorn of Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Rico Lewis (Manchester City).

Carsley has included Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, though with a move close to Borussia Dortmund, he could pull out to be part of the German giants' Club World Cup squad.

 

ENGLAND U21 SQUAD 

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Genoa), Jarrell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton), James McAtee (Man City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Jr (Aston Villa), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

