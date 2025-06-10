Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Bayer Leverkusen offer Man City escape route to Grealish

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen offer Man City escape route to Grealish
Bayer Leverkusen offer Man City escape route to GrealishAction Plus
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

City have transfer-listed Grealish this summer and are seeking £40m to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The midfielder has been linked with Newcastle, Everton and former club Aston Villa.

However, the Daily Mail says Bayer are also keen and could tempt Grealish with the chance of regular Champions League football and a realistic domestic title push.

Indeed, Grealish is said to be open to pursuing his career abroad.

New Bayer coach Erik ten Hag needs to find a replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz and Grealish is emerging as a readymade option.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackBayer LeverkusenManchester CityAston VillaEvertonNewcastle UtdBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen interested in shock move for Jack Grealish
Everton join Newcastle push for Man City outcast Grealish
Newcastle seek Man City co-operation over Grealish deal