Bayer Leverkusen offer Man City escape route to Grealish

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

City have transfer-listed Grealish this summer and are seeking £40m to sell.

The midfielder has been linked with Newcastle, Everton and former club Aston Villa.

However, the Daily Mail says Bayer are also keen and could tempt Grealish with the chance of regular Champions League football and a realistic domestic title push.

Indeed, Grealish is said to be open to pursuing his career abroad.

New Bayer coach Erik ten Hag needs to find a replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz and Grealish is emerging as a readymade option.