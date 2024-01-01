Tribal Football
Man City already identify priority replacement for departing Txiki

Manchester City see Hugo Viana as the man to succeed Txiki Begiristain.

Begiristain is set to leave City after 12 years as sporting director at the end of this season.

And former Newcastle midfielder Viana is their top choice to replace the Catalan, with the Portuguese having built his reputation as Sporting CP sporting director over several years.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Sporting director of football Hugo Viana is Manchester City’s favorite candidate to replace Txiki Begiristain.

"After excellent work at Sporting with several top signings including Gyokeres, Diomandé, Hjulmand and more, he’s top of MCFC list as new director."

