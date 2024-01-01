Man City prepare search for Txiki replacement

Tribal Football
Manchester City fans will be stunned to learn that director of football Txiki Begiristain is leaving the club at end of this season.

The Spaniard has been planning this move for a long time, as he is hoping to retire.

Per The Athletic, he has already stepped back from day to day operations, but still has a prominent role.

Begiristain worked as technical director at Barcelona from 2008 to 2010 with Pep Guardiola.

Now there is speculation that his departure may lead to Guardiola leaving as well.

City will be hoping to bring in a replacement of similar calibre in the summer. Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) and Cristiano Giuntoli (Juventus) have been mentioned as potential targets.

