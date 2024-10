Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

BBC Sport says he has decided to make this his last season in England.

Begiristain has been with City since 2012, having previously worked with Barcelona.

The news arrives as manager Pep Guardiola's contract continues to run down.

The pair are close, along with chief exec Ferran Soriano, with the trio also working together at Barcelona.