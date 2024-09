Man City prioritise move for Palace defender Guehi

Manchester City are watching Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Sun says City management are prioritising a move for the England international.

A January approach is unlikely, but City will go all out for Guehi next summer when his contract enters it's final 12 months.

Palace resisted multiple offers from Newcastle over the summer for the defender.

And for his part, Guehi has shown he's happy to stay this season - though has ruled out discussing a new deal.