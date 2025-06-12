Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen

Medical underway as father explains De Bruyne choosing Napoli

Carlos Volcano
Medical underway as father explains De Bruyne choosing Napoli
Medical underway as father explains De Bruyne choosing NapoliAction Plus
Departing Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is in Rome today for his medical ahead of signing his Napoli contract.

Accompanying De Bruyne is his father, Herwig, who spoke to reporters outside the Rome clinic where Kevin is now undergoing his tests.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "Kevin is more interested in the sporting side, in being able to play at a high level.

"One of the reasons why he chose Italy is to continue playing at a high level, I repeat it has always been the most important thing for him."

Asked if the presence of coach Antonio Conte influenced his decision, De Bruyne Snr added: "For him, the sporting issue is important."

 

Mentions
Serie ADe Bruyne KevinConte AntonioNapoliManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Date set for Kevin de Bruyne's Napoli medical
De Bruyne step away from agreeing Napoli contract
Napoli president De Laurentiis: I really think Kevin De Bruyne will now join us