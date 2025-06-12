Medical underway as father explains De Bruyne choosing Napoli

Departing Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is in Rome today for his medical ahead of signing his Napoli contract.

Accompanying De Bruyne is his father, Herwig, who spoke to reporters outside the Rome clinic where Kevin is now undergoing his tests.

He said: "Kevin is more interested in the sporting side, in being able to play at a high level.

"One of the reasons why he chose Italy is to continue playing at a high level, I repeat it has always been the most important thing for him."

Asked if the presence of coach Antonio Conte influenced his decision, De Bruyne Snr added: "For him, the sporting issue is important."