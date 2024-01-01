Maddison says playing with Spurs teammate Kulusevski is "just about getting the balance right"

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has spoken about the tactics implemented to find the right balance between himself and Dejan Kulusevski.

The 27 year old scored his first goal since March at the weekend and has spoken today about how the squad is coming together tactically especially with his Swedish teammate.

The pair are similar players and manager Ange Postecoglou has been trying to work out how to properly implement both of them into the side to make it work.

“It is a little different," Maddison told the Spurs website after victory over Brentford. "Deki is very attacking, a forward-thinking, driving-forward type player. So, when I play with Pape, for example, I know he's going to be a bit deeper in the build-up, so I can stay high and keep my discipline in my position between the lines.

“Kulu likes to do what I do, so sometimes I have to be a bit deeper, which maybe means you (personally) get less shots on goal, less chances in the final third, but I'll help in the build-up and then Kulu can be the one... it’s just about getting the balance right. We're a team, and the gaffer says it all the time, we’re a team and it's not about who scores the goals.

“He used an analogy the other day, which I thought was brilliant, we made changes at Coventry, but it's just like handing over the baton. Then we come on as subs and have an impact, like the subs did today. It's important that people realise that it’s not always just about the goals. Hopefully the fans enjoyed the performance and that's all because of the structure that comes from the gaffer, for us midfield players.”

Playing deeper and allowing his teammate that freedom further up the pitch is not something he is afraid to do. In fact, he said he enjoys the role if it means his side are performing well.

“I really do like helping with the build-up deeper because I’m… without sounding like I'm blowing my own trumpet, but I'm good in the tight areas. We worked on it after Coventry…Brentford press man to man, so sometimes all it takes is one player to have a good touch, drop the shoulder or just to separate half a yard and then that's where you can get the better of it, because if one player gets the better of their man, then you're away.”