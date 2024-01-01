Tribal Football
Postecoglou happy with Spurs goalscorers in victory over Brentford

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was happy with his goalscorers in victory over Brentford.

Spurs won 3-1 via goals from a Dominic Solanke penalty, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison.

The manager later said, "It was a good win, a good performance. Our performances have been good all year but today we got the result as well which is the most pleasing but. We should have won by a fair bit more but we still got the job done."

On Maddison's goal: "You're always keeping the opposition in the game (at 2-1) and it's been the story of our season so far. It was a quality goal from three of our four captains, who I think got involved in it. It was important to finish the game off."

On Solanke's first goal for Spurs, Postecoglou said: "Dom worked his socks off. He was gone at the end. He is still getting back to match fitness, but I know he is going to provide so much for us in that central position. All strikers love goals so it will be a great moment for him especially at home."

He was also happy for Johnson: "He's had a top week, he's scored two goals, he's won us a game to get through in the (League) Cup. Life's good. Sometimes going through tough moments gives you perspective of what's important."

