Spurs striker Solanke: This feels fantastic

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke is delighted to be off the mark.

Solanke scored a first goal for the club in Spurs' 3-1 win against Brentford.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "Fantastic. To get the win here meant a lot to all of us. We have had some great performances to start the season but haven't managed to get the to match that so today we wanted to mix them both together. Today we did that.

"As a striker it's always important to get that first goal and I managed to get that today which I'm happy with so hopefully I can continue in this way.

"We have been playing well all season but sometimes you don't get the results you deserve, but if you keep going, keep sticking at it and playing the way we want to play it's going to happen."

On fellow goalscorer Brennan Johnson, he added: "It's magnificent and Brennan is a great player. In the last two games he has had two great finishes and helped the team massively so great credit to him. We're all happy for him.

"Everyone in the team loves and helps each other so it's a great spirit."