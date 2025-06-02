Tottenham to launch bid for AC Milan's Tomori despite February rejection

Spurs have retained an interest in Tomori despite a rejection earlier this year and are reported to be preparing another bid for the defender.

In February, the English international opted to stay at the Serie A side as Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou attempted to aid the club’s injury crisis which saw them with the likes of Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin on the sidelines. Despite this rejection, The Times report that interest has been ignited.

This interest has come from technical director Johan Lange, who sees the 27-year-old as the perfect defensive signing now that the summer transfer window is open. New AC Milan manager is reported to prefer Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic as his preferred centre-back duo which leaves Tomori in the cold and likely wanting a venture elsewhere where first-team football is available.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their defence after their Europa League triumph, especially after such an injury-riddled season. Romero and Micky van de Ven were ruled out for most parts of the season whilst Dragusin ruptured his ACL as well which left Postecoglou in dire straits. Tottenham have also been linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi with reports suggesting that Tomori would be pursued if a deal for the Eagles star cannot be reached over the next few months.