Mac Allister confident Forest defeat will prove Liverpool blip

A strong belief is being instilled at Liverpool by manager Arne Slot this season.

That is the view of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who spoke about their recent run of results.

The Reds have been largely impressive under Slot this term, but did lose to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.

“We had the game against Forest, which didn’t turn out the way we’d hoped,” Mac Allister told club media.

“I think it was plain to see that unfortunately the team didn’t really perform in the sense that we weren’t able to play the football that we would have wanted to against a tough opponent who set their stall out and defended very well.

“These things can happen in the Premier League as we all know it’s a very competitive league. But I think the important thing is that we responded well in that Champions League game away from home against top opposition.

“We didn’t start off too well there either as we conceded that very early goal. But from that moment on, the team remained patient and went on to pick up the well-deserved victory.

“We feel good in ourselves, we’re pretty relaxed and we have a lot of confidence in our own performances. Now that the games are coming thick and fast, I think that our focus will be a little bit more on recovery than anything else.”