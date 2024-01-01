Liverpool attacker Alexis: Victory over Brentford has us ready for Man Utd

Liverpool attacker Alexis Mac Allister was pleased with victory over Brentford.

The Argentina international says it sets them up for their clash with Manchester United this weekend.

He said, "We played a fantastic game. The team gave everything from the first minute which you could see and it was a good game. In possession and without the ball it was good so we are really pleased.

"We know there is still room for improvement. In the transition sometimes we need to be patient but instead we are quite direct but we are in that transition (towards that style). Everyone is working hard to get into Arne's ideas."

On facing Man Utd next, he added: "We know against Man Utd it is a derby, it is very important for the club and for us. We will prepare during the week and do our best to win that game."