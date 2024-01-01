Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: Players quickly adjusting to Slot system

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister says the players are adjusting quickly to manager Arne Slot's methods.

Ahead of today's clash at Manchester United, Mac Allister discussed the changes from Jurgen Klopp to Slot for the players.

"I think it's different for a lot of people, and that it feels strange, even for the fans, because he was here for nine years," Mac Allister told ESPN.

"I've only been here for a year, I'm used to changing coaches. We have a new coach, who has ambitions and a strong will to win. The club is on the right track.

"What I want to do most is help the team, the player answers when asked where he enjoys the most."