Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister suffers injury blow in Argentina training

Liverpool have been dealt an injury concern during the international break as Alexis Mac Allister suffered a setback during training whilst on international duty.

New head coach Arne Slot has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season after winning all three of his opening games and not conceding a single goal.

He has also enjoyed the ability of Argentina star Mac Allister, who has played in every minute of the season so far.

Now however it seems he may have to find a replacement for the playmaker after he pulled up in training ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifier with Chile on Friday.

Manager Lionel Scaloni told TyC Sports that they are monitoring his progress.

“Alexis didn’t train because he was overloaded, he was in pain. It always happens to us, they come out to do their part.

“We’ll wait and see how he responds today. It doesn’t change our way of playing much because we’ll stay the same, but it’s true that he gives us play, set pieces. The rest of the team is more or less decided.”

Argentina meet Chile on Friday before traveling to Colombia on Tuesday whilst Liverpool return to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday which may give the midfielder enough time to rest and recover.

If not Liverpool do have some world class replacements on the bench including Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and even new signing Federico Chiesa who could make his debut for the club.