Mac Allister admits he wants Salah to stay with Liverpool

Mac Allister admits he wants Salah to stay and contract negotiations to be completed

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is very happy at the club despite uncertainty about his future.

That is the view of one of his teammates, Alexis Mac Allister, who spoke about Salah recently.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Egyptian winger is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently discussing a renewal with the club.

Speaking to AS, Mac Allister said: “He inspires us a lot, on and off the pitch. He is an example of work and dedication, always looking to give the best of himself. He is a very hard-working person who gives everything to play football.

“On the pitch, you can see: Salah has that personality of always going for more, and when you have him by your side, you know that he is a player who will give you assists or score goals. Hopefully, he can continue like this, because he is one of the most important players for our team.

“Hopefully he can continue next year at Liverpool. I want the negotiations to be able to come to a successful conclusion. He looks happy here; He is a legend of the club.

“It would be ideal if he could finish his career here, but these are very personal decisions and it also depends on the club doing their analysis or making a decision.”