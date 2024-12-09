Mac Allister on Liverpool future: I would definitely like to play in Spain

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has admitted that he could be ready to move on soon.

The Argentine has only been at the club for a year and a half, joining from Brighton.

However, the World Cup winner is already thinking about playing in Spain one day.

Speaking to AS Mac Allister admitted: "Yes, why not? It's a country I like a lot and I've visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it's very similar to Argentina.

“I would definitely like to play in Spain one day."

He did add: “Right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don't think about what might happen in the future."

