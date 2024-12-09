Tribal Football
Liverpool make their first proposals to Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah

Liverpool have made new contract offers to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Athletic says all three senior players now have Liverpool's opening contract offers in front of them.

Liverpool are continuing to negotiate with all three and hope they will stay beyond this season.

Defensive pair Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, along with striker Salah, are all coming off contract at the end of the season.

For the moment, none of the three have responded to Liverpool's proposals.

 

