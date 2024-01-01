Lukaku recalls Newcastle move chance

Former Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku states that he could have moved to Newcastle United many years ago.

The left-sided flier, now with Adanaspor, could have signed for the club when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

The younger brother of Romelu Lukaku could have been in the Premier League in 2019, but fate had other plans.

"Not even being able to climb the stairs when you are young and a top athlete, it hurt," Lukaku told SoFoot.

"I had to go on loan to play again, and show myself again.

“They had allowed Durmisi to leave the club, so I couldn’t leave, otherwise Lulić would find himself alone at the left-back position. It was healthy competition despite his captaincy, I was playing. What I didn’t like was Lazio’s speech.

“The sporting director thought that in any case, I had no choice but to stay, because according to him, the clubs would not come for me. The next day I brought an offer of €21m from Newcastle just to show him.

“Before the medical examination in England, I had relapsed against Naples. I knew that I was going to fail, but I still went there to show Lazio that I wasn’t finished. Benítez wanted me, I even took the photo, but once again the injuries caught up with me.”