REVEALED: Arsenal, Chelsea target Osimhen's buyout clause SLASHED

Victor Osimhen's move to Galatasaray includes a cut on his buyout clause.

Osimhen has joined Gala on-loan from Napoli this season in a deal without a purchase option.

The agreement includes a break clause in January for 10 clubs chosen by Osimhen.

And Il Corriere dello Sport says his Napoli deal will also see it's buyout clause cut on January 1 from €130m to €75m.

Watching developments are Arsenal, Chelsea and several Saudi Pro League clubs.