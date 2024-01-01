Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici

Off contract Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici has been offered to clubs in England and Italy.

Yazici remains a free agent after leaving LOSC over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

A move to Turkey is now favoured, where Galatasaray are keen.

However, HITC says agents for Yazici have been busy offering him to Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham have received an offer to sign the 27-year-old.

Wolverhampton, Southampton, West Ham United and Fulham are said to have also been offered the opportunity to sign Yazici.

AC Milan and Lazio have been contacted in Serie A, though it is now Gala which are favourites for the Turkey international.