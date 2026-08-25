Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay joins St. Mirren on loan as he aims to "rebuild" himself

Calvin Ramsay has completed his season-long loan move from Liverpool to St. Mirren as he seeks more game time away from the Reds.

The 23 year old right back is set to see out the final year of his Liverpool contract before departing the club at the end of the season according to reports.

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Ramsay has had loan spells with Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock over the years after struggling to burst into the Liverpool first team ahead of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams and Conor Bradley.

Last season the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones got the nod at right back, whilst Ramsay looked on from the sidelines.

Now, he makes what may be his final move away from the club, back to Scotland in a switch he is excited about.

"I feel really good, really excited. I’ve been in and trained and met all the boys, so yeah, I'm looking forward to it.

"I know the league and I wanted to come back up here and try and show what I can do and rebuild myself again. I feel like it's a good place to come. I want to try and perform, work as hard as I can and see where that takes me.

"It's a really tough place to come for opposition teams and I think the pitch is really good as well from when I played here. It's a good set up, it's a good club and I'm just excited to get going.

"I spoke to the manager a couple of times before I came up and he got his plan across and what he wanted to do. It's probably a different St Mirren compared to the last few years. That'll suit me. I'm comfortable on the ball, I'm composed, I like to get on it and try and create things and make things happen."

Liverpool agreed an initial £4.2M deal to sign Ramsay from Aberdeen and are set to make a loss on the 23 year old who still has a bright future ahead of him.